Panchakarla's resignation, a jolt to ruling party

Visakhapatnam: At a time when polls are months away, the YSRCP witnesses an unexpected political twist in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu’s submission of resignation letter to his post and party membership led to confusion among the party cadre.

However, Ramesh Babu clarified that his resignation comes in the wake of not being able to fulfill the party’s aspirations and for being unsuccessful in trying to bring the party activists' dissatisfaction to the attention of the high command. “Pinning hopes to achieve many things, I accepted the post with grace. But, there is no conducive ambience and I could not give desired output as expected,” admits Ramesh Babu.

Even as he was dropping enough hints to the party key leaders that he would be resigning from his post, Ramesh Babu mentions, none in the party considered his views seriously.

Right from the beginning, the ruling party has been according top priority to Visakhapatnam which is poised to become executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Apparently, special attention was given to appoint IAS and IPS officers, party heads in the City of Destiny.

Earlier, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was appointed as the district president with an aim to strengthen the party further. However, he was later replaced by Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Belonging to Kapu community wherein its presence is strong in Visakhapatnam, Ramesh Babu contested and won from Pendurthi constituency in 2009 general elections from mega star Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam Party. Later, he switched his loyalties and joined Telugu Desam Party. In 2014, he won as a TDP MLA in Elamanchili. In 2020, he joined YSRCP.

It is learnt that Ramesh Babu expressed his wish to contest from the same Pendurthi constituency in the ensuing elections as before for apparent reasons. In a recent programme, YSRCP North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy appealed to the party cadre to extend support to sitting MLA A Adeep Raj and help him win from the same constituency he contested last time. It is one of the prime reasons, the political experts mention, why Ramesh Babu tendered his resignation.

With party leaders not being cooperative, this seems to be another major reason behind Ramesh Babu’s submission of resignation to the post and party membership. However, who intends to take up the coveted post of Visakhapatnam district president next has become the much debated topic among political circles.