'Panic' to convey social message

Visakhapatnam: The Russia-Ukraine war has shaken the world and impacted the global economy in unprecedented ways.

Encapsulating the emotions of panic-stricken people in the war-torn country, director Suranjan Dey has come up with a fresh plot for his upcoming movie 'Panic'.

Picky about the subject he zeroes in, Kolkata-based Suranjan Dey, who is in Visakhapatnam, said that his film conveys a social message. With most parts of the movie being shot in and around the port city, the maker of 'Unlucky Shirt', said, "Through my film, I want to portray how peace overpowers violence."

When war breaks out, Suranjan Dey said, its impact is not confined to the countries involved in it but for the rest of the world as well.

With Kakali Mandal, Nilakshi Saha, Priyanka Bose, Jayashree, Madhabi Varma and Suri Babu acting in the film and Prashant Reddy contributing to the cinematography, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in the month of August after it was screened in national and international festivals.

While Suranjan Dey is taking care of the story, screenplay and direction, the movie is produced by Chaitanya Janga and PVS Varma under the banner Research Media Entertainments. "The feature film will be released in Bengali, Hindi and Telugu," informs producer Chaitanya Janga.

Earlier, Suranjan Dey's 45-minute-long short film Unlucky Shirt depicted the economic situation post Covid scenario and bagged awards in film festivals.