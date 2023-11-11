Parvathipuram: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy narrowing gap between rich & poor says Dharmana Prasada Rao

Parvathipuram : As part of the YSRCP bus yatra on the 13th day, important events unfolded in Parvathipuram (Manyam district).

In Parvathipuram, YSRCP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthayala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajanna Dora, Education Minister and regional coordinator Botcha Satyanarayana, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao actively participated and addressed crowd that had gathered at the public meeting venue.

Highlighting the achievements of the YSRCP government during the last four-and-a-half years, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao emphasised, “Many question the substantial investment in the education of school children by the YSRCP government. But our focus is on fostering the State’s growth by empowering the backbone of our society - our children.” Chief Minister Jagan envisions investing in our children, ensuring that the financial constraints of parents do not hinder their children’s opportunities.

The extensive development undertaken by the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh across various sectors is narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor, showcasing Jagan’s unwavering dedication to uplift the underprivileged, the Minister said.