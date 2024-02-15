Parvathipuram: People ready to say adieu to Jagan says Nara Lokesh

Parvathipuram : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said people are ready to send home YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections. Thanking profusely all those who attended the ongoing 'Sankharavam' programme here on Wednesday, particularly the youth who were present in large numbers and the elders, Lokesh termed the rule of this government ‘very dirty’ since it is not in a position even to supply safe drinking water to the people. "Only a couple of days ago two persons died in Guntur while hundreds of people were hospitalised after drinking polluted water which is really a pathetic incident,” he remarked.

What is more astonishing is that the Chief Minister has not conducted any review meeting on this serious issue till now, he pointed out. Lokesh said Jagan is perhaps now obsessed with films as on the one hand he says 'Vyuham' (strategy) and on the other 'Yatra' (travel). What is the sad part of it is that even the YSRCP activists are not ready to watch these films even if the tickets are provided free of cost, he said.

These two films are utter flop and the party workers are also making comments that it is not 'Yatra' but is 'Antima Yatra' (last journey), Lokesh claimed. Both the films are aimed at getting the confidence of the people, he said and pointed out that the director of ‘Yatra’ movie producer was gifted two acres in Horsley Hills.

Observing that 'Aadudam Andhra' is a miserable failure, Lokesh asked whether Jagan Mohan Reddy has built one cricket stadium for every Assembly seat or set up the cricket academy as promised before 2019 elections. What happened to the promise made to the people that he will get Special Category Status for the state if the voters elect 25 MPs, he asked and said that the YSRCP has 31 MPs but still Jagan Mohan Reddy completely failed in this.

Mocking the 'Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra' of the YSRCP leaders, the TDP national general secretary said that in the first place there is no social justice in the YSRCP itself. Lokesh said that the CM is not allowing the BCs to grow in the state and the MLAs from the community are not getting even the Chief Minister's appointment to meet him. Jagan Mohan Reddy who termed BCs as not Backward Classes but backbone for him is now breaking their backbone, he remarked.

Calling upon the BCs across the state to join hands to dethrone Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP national general secretary said that this Chief Minister revoked 100 welfare schemes like unemployment allowance, fee reimbursement and Anna canteens that were in force during the TDP regime. “I am assuring you all that the TDP-Jana Sena combine will take the responsibility to come to your rescue and this is the reason as to why the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan have announced the Super-Six,” he said.

Asserting that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will provide 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, Lokesh said that all the promises made to the people like unemployment allowance, pension for women and financial aid for students will be implemented in toto. He asked why Jagan failed to implement the promises made to the people of North Andhra like completion of Bhogapuram airport, Ramatheertham project and reopening of the sugar factories.

Cautioning the TDP and the Jana Sena leaders and activists to be vigilant as the Paytm batch of the YSRCP is making every effort to bring differences among them, Mr Lokesh said that the sole aim of both the parties is to chase this psycho out of the State.