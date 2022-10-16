Pawan Kalyan calls off 'Janavani'

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said despite seeking permission for the 'Janavani' programme much in advance, the YSRCP is bent upon creating ruckus and resorting to harassment.



Terming the attitude of the police as strange and demeaning, Pawan Kalyan mentioned that he had earlier visited Vizag several times and led editions of Janavani in other places in a hassle-free manner but never faced harassment as much as he is experiencing it now.



However, the Janavani programme for which Pawan Kalyan arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday remains cancelled. "Despite a number of people from various places approaching us to resolve their grievances through the platform, we decided to cancel it not because we are receiving empty threats from the YSRCP to return, not because we are scared to go ahead with the schedule as per the plan, not because the police barged into our room at odd hours asking for my car keys but 100 JSP leaders and workers, including the party's key leaders, were taken into custody since yesterday. We do not want to organise the event in their absence," Pawan Kalyan clarified.

At present, Pawan Kalyan stated, efforts are on to release the arrested JSP leaders and workers and he would announce the next course of action soon.

The police have no concern about YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case and rampant ganja cultivation in Andhra Pradesh but take those into custody who wanted to extend support to the people's movement and take it forward, the JSP chief worried.

Sharing his views about 'Visakha Garjana', Pawan Kalyan wondered why those who are in power should 'roar'. ''People who are suffering in AP have to roar and express their grievances. Apparently, any movement should start from the people and not from the political leaders,'' Pawan Kalyan opined.