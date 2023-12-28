People in Kakinada rural deprived of drinking water facility

Rajamahendravaram : Kakinada Rural Assembly falls under the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. Following the delimitation in 2008, the Sampara constituency got changed and Kakinada Rural was formed.

The major problem in the constituency is drinking water. There were flood of promises by every party during elections but still nothing had changed. Many villages even to date get water through tankers only once a week. Some of the worst-affected villages are Turangi, Vakalapudi and Valasapakala.

They are complaining that even though they are near the city, they do not get potable drinking water, and even if they dig borewells, they get salt water. Another major problem is that of damaged roads in almost all the villages in the constituency. Many places do not have proper drainage systems.

The main attraction in this constituency is the beach. Visitors come here from many places. Beach development works too are going on at snail’s pace. The lack of basic facilities is bothering the tourists. This constituency has a total of 2,49,011 voters.

Kurasala Kanna Babu had won as MLA in 2009 as the Praja Rajyam Party candidate. Later he joined the YSRCP and in 2019 he contested from the party. He also worked as a minister. There are a total 46 villages and hamlets in this constituency spread around Kakinada town. Kapus and BCs (Matsyakara and Settibalija main castes) constitute significant population in the constituency. Dalit votes are also crucial here.

Anisetti Bullabbai Reddy won as MLA from the Congress party in 1989 and assumed office as the regional chairman of RTC. He had also registered victory in 2004. Pilli Ananta Lakshmi of the TDP won in 1999 and 2014 elections. In 2015, she was made member of the TTD Trust Board.

When one looks at the votes cast by people for various parties during the last three elections, the TDP-JSP combine can get a huge lead in 2024 Assembly polls.

Kakinada Rural is among the constituencies that Jana Sena is keen on contesting along with Pithapuram and Rajanagaram.