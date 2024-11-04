People set to gain access to luxurious Rushikonda palace

Visakhapatnam: The project which was built by keeping the Opposition and people at bay will now be made accessible to all for a while as the alliance government decided to open the gates of the Rushikonda tourism project for the public.

With Chief MinisterN Chandrababu Naidu keen on exposing the cost of the palace blocks in detail and ensuring that people be made aware of the extent of exploitation both in terms of environment and people’s wealth that went into bringing out the Rs 400 crore-project, it will soon be opened for the public view.

In the YSRCP’s tenure, the palace comprising seven blocks was strictly kept away from the public’s view even as the party leaders claimed that the building was highly secured as it was meant for the VVIPs stay. Even as a three-member committee was formed to define the purpose of the project, it did suggest that the structure would be more apt for the Chief Minister’s Office, the YSRCP leaders maintained.

After examining every nook and cranny of the Rushikonda palace blocks on November 2, the CM expressed shock over the extent of grandeur and luxury the palace built over 61-acre exudes. With an aim to expose Jagan’s ‘mean’ attitude, the CM decided to invite public for a debate over not just to get into a logical conclusion of utilising the building constructively but also expose the magnitude of Jagan’s self-centred attitude.

Earlier, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh told the media that the state government would soon take a call on how to convert the building into a viable project. Close on the heels of Lokesh’s visit, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan reached Rushikonda hills to examine the palace.

Soon, a decision would be made on the utilisation of the palace in a constructing manner as maintenance of the structure turns out to be quite pricey even if it remains idle.

However, whether people would be allowed to view the palace free of cost or an entry fee would be charged for the purpose has to be seen.