Perpetrators steal 5 tolas gold, silver from Madhava Swamy temple

Visakhapatnam: A theft took place in the oldest Madhava Swamy Devasthanam at Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The chief priests who went to perform puja in the early morning found that the lock was broken and valuables were taken away from the idols of the God and Goddess. They lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the crime police reached the temple and collected the evidence to launch the investigation.

The priests explained to the police that about 5 tolas of gold and a half a kg of silver were stolen from the temple.

Among the stolen ornaments, crowns of the deities and pearl necklaces were missing, the priests informed the police. The perpetrators who were involved in the theft destroyed the CCTV cameras and took away the DVR unit with an aim to destroy any proof recorded.

Crime DCP Venkata Ratnam, who visited the spot, brought the clues team and collected primary evidence. She said that the accused will be caught as soon as possible.