  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Perpetrators steal 5 tolas gold, silver from Madhava Swamy temple

Temple priest briefing the police about the theft in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

Temple priest briefing the police about the theft in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A theft took place in the oldest Madhava Swamy Devasthanam at Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Tuesday.The chief...

Visakhapatnam: A theft took place in the oldest Madhava Swamy Devasthanam at Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The chief priests who went to perform puja in the early morning found that the lock was broken and valuables were taken away from the idols of the God and Goddess. They lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the crime police reached the temple and collected the evidence to launch the investigation.

The priests explained to the police that about 5 tolas of gold and a half a kg of silver were stolen from the temple.

Among the stolen ornaments, crowns of the deities and pearl necklaces were missing, the priests informed the police. The perpetrators who were involved in the theft destroyed the CCTV cameras and took away the DVR unit with an aim to destroy any proof recorded.

Crime DCP Venkata Ratnam, who visited the spot, brought the clues team and collected primary evidence. She said that the accused will be caught as soon as possible.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X