Port city abuzz with VIP movements

Visakhapatnam: The port city on Tuesday witnessed heavy movement of VVIPs, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brief visit to the City of Destiny.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Budi Mutyala Naidu, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao and Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venu Gopala Krishna, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda where the Haryana CM was undergoing treatment. Officials said it was just a courtesy call.

On the other hand, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-day tour. He visited the birthplace of Alluri Seetharama Raju. He said he was an ardent follower of Alluri since his student days. After garlanding a statue of Alluri, he met the family members of the freedom fighter and interacted with the residents of the village. He called upon the youth to imbibe the spirit of freedom fighters. "Alluri's conviction, commitment, selfless dedication and sincerity were unshakeable as he galvanised the tribals to fight against the injustices of the British," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu garlanding the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi village in Visakhapatnam dist on Tuesday





Likewise, Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu, who arrived in the city on Monday, will continue to be here for the next five days. Earlier, Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel toured the North Andhra region for two days. The route from Visakhapatnam airport towards city, airport to Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham turned out to be the busiest route in the city as sirens blared non-stop with the VIPs taking the route.

District administration and city police have teamed up to ensure smooth flow of the VVIPs across the city by making necessary arrangements much in advance. Extra attention is paid to tighten security at various spots wherever the VVIPs and VIPs headed to.

The VIPs paid a visit to Simhachalam, one of the ancient biggest temples in North Andhra. Apparently, Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham located at Chinnamushidiwada is the other frequented place for them.