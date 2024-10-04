Prestigious Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowships awarded to GITAM faculty

Visakhapatnam: Two faculty members from GITAM’s School of Science, Dr Dhrubajyoti Chowdhury and Dr Aparna Lajmi, have been awarded the prestigious Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowships by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi.

The recognition, awarded after a highly competitive national selection process, carried significant research grants and support exceeding Rs 50 lakh each.

With his background in molecular neuroscience, Dr Chowdhury aims to contribute to translational research following his experience at leading institutions worldwide. Dr Lajmi, whose previous work focused on biodiversity and ecological science, added depth to the institution’s ongoing efforts in sustainability research. Their respective fields of expertise complement the institution’s broader mission to address critical national and global challenges.

The institution has strongly emphasised multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research as a key component of its broader efforts to contribute to India’s Viksit Bharat vision. Over the past few years, it has secured multiple grants to address global challenges and advance India’s knowledge economy.

These accomplishments underscore the institution’s role in addressing national and global challenges, propelling India toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Ramalingaswami Fellowships awarded to Dr Chowdhury and Dr Lajmi further bolster the institution’s research ecosystem, bringing additional expertise and resources to the institution.