Rain Havoc: Restoration works of APEPDCL pick up pace

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi informed that the power supply system damaged following downpour is getting restored on a war-footing.

He mentioned conducting continuous review meetings with the authorities concerned from time to time aided the staff in taking up necessary steps to restore power supply in affected areas. As part of precautionary measures, the CMD said that with necessary equipment, poles, transformers and personnel available in all the section offices, the restoration works could be taken up as soon as the complaints were received.

Due to rains, 47,999 service connections in 24 mandals and 140 villages in five circles of APEPDCL have been disrupted, he added.

Prudhvi Tej mentioned that the damaged power poles, transformers and structures have been repaired in a swift manner. He stated that the damage mainly occurred in Rajamahendravaram and Eluru circles.

The CMD explained that the superintendent engineers have been instructed to take immediate action to restore supply in the rest of the areas by Monday deploying special teams.

The works will be taken up in places where the rain has subsided.