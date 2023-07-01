Rajamahendravaram: Cancer diagnosis camp held by Rotary draws good response

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons and GSL Hospital jointly organised free cancer screening camp at Thyagaraja Narayanadasa Kalyana Mandapam in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

District SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy inaugurated this medical camp and Rotary Governor V Bhaskararam was the chief guest. Along with cancer diagnostic tests, dental treatment services and general medical tests were also conducted. The camp will continue on Saturday also.

SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that cancer can be cured if detected early.

He appreciated that this cancer diagnosis camp is organised with the service motto. Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons President Thigala Raja said that those, who are diagnosed with cancer in time and receive appropriate treatment, can live a normal life. Diagnosing tests for breast cancer, cervical cancer and throat cancer in women have been done, he said.

Camp organisers said that those diagnosed with cancer will receive treatment through Aarogyasri at GSL Hospital.

Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons Treasurer Grandhi Raja, Directors M Venkateswara Rao, Kankatala Murthy, Raghunadharaju, R Durgaprasad, John, Kumar, Tatarao and others were present.