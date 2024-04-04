  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Certificates presented to tailoring trainees

Women who successfully completed the two-month duration tailoring training

The programme was conducted under the auspices of Dr Vinay Sunkara Foundation in Tokada village

Rajamahendravaram : Certificates were distributed to 50 women who successfully completed the two-month duration tailoring training programme under the auspices of Dr Vinay Sunkara Foundation in Tokada village of Rajanagaram mandal on Wednesday.

Community Psychologist and international member of the American Psychological Association (APA) S Nagendra Kishore attended the programme as the chief guest.

The foundation has provided effective community welfare services by organising 80 loom works and 40 tailoring training programmes in various villages across the district.

Nagendra Kishore congratulated Dr Venkateswara Rao, Chairman of Dr Vinay Sunkara Foundation and the team.

Dr Sunkara Venkateswara Rao and others honoured tailoring trainer Durga. Managing Trustee S Veera Swamy, Trustee Vineela, and Foundation members were present.

