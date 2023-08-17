Rajamahendravaram: Floral tributes paid to Gouthu Latchanna

Rajamahendravaram: Leaders of political parties called upon the youth to imbibe the fighting spirit of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna.

Many organisations and political leaders paid tributes to Sardar Gouthu Latchanna’on his 114th birth anniversary and garlanded his statue at Y Junction here on Wednesday.

The celebrations were held under the joint auspices of Gouda, Settibalija Ediga, Srisayana, Yatha Welfare Association, and District Taddy Tappers Association’s main leaders Buddiga Srinivas, Reddy Raju, and Reddy Mani and others. MPs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Margani Bharat Ram, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, former mayor Veera Raghavamma, TDP leaders Ganni Krishna, Adireddy Vasu, Erra Venugopala Rayudu, BC JAC chairman Margani Nageswara Rao, Janasena district president Kandula Durgesh, YSRCP city coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, national women president of BC Welfare Association Dr Anusuri Padmalatha and others were present.