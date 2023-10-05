Rajamahendravaram: Ganta Srinivasa Rao lambasts YSRCP government for ‘foisting’ false cases against N Chandrababu Naidu

Rajamahendravaram : Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao criticised the State government for foisting false cases against former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Srinivasa Rao came to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He visited Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari at Vidyanagar here and expressed solidarity with her.

Referring to Naidu’s style of administration, Ganta said that the former Chief Minister considers all aspects and always takes the right decision. Naidu is a visionary leader with a long political history of 45 years, he said.

“It is the misfortune of the people of the State that it is currently in the hands of Jagan Mohan Reddy who has spent time in jail for 16 months facing allegations in several cases,” Ganta said.

People of the State are strongly protesting against the manner in which the ex-Chief Minister was arrested and his arrest has evoked large-scale sympathy from different sections.

Stating that Jagan has committed a blunder by getting Naidu arrested, Ganta exuded confidence that the TDP would register victory in the 2024 State Assembly polls.