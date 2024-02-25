Live
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
- PM Modi's deep sea dive into submerged Dwarka, performs underwater 'puja'
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary names likely to be in 2nd list list
Sources say Naidu and Pawan will discuss the TDP veteran’s issue as party chief doesn’t feel it right to skip ticket to Chowdary who was NTR’s contemporary and won several times
Rajamahendravaram : When the TDP first list did not contain the name of seniormost leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary who is the incumbent MLA for Rajahmundry rural, the party rank and file was thrown into some kind of confusion as there has been a demand from Jana Sena to allot the seat to Kandula Durgesh.
But Butchaiah Chowdary said that there was still time and the party would be finalizing the second list and he was confident that the party would consider his name for Rajamundry rural constituency. He also said that if TDP decides on his name Durgesh would cooperate and work for him and if it is given to him he would work for the victory of Durgesh since the main aim is to throw this government out of power.
However, party sources say that party chief Chandrababu Naidu is of the view that Butchaiah Chowdary was a contemporary of NTR in the party and has been representing the seat all these years and hence he cannot disappoint him.
He is said to have told Pawan the same and a final decision would soon be taken. Naidu and Pawan would be calling these two leaders in next two days and will discuss the issue and settle it, they said.
TDP has four MLAs in the comibined East Godavari district. Among them, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Peddapuram) and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao (Mandapeta) were selected for the same seats by the party high command. Rajahmundry City sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani has been replaced by her husband Adireddy Vasu.