Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary names likely to be in 2nd list list

Rajamahendravaram : When the TDP first list did not contain the name of seniormost leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary who is the incumbent MLA for Rajahmundry rural, the party rank and file was thrown into some kind of confusion as there has been a demand from Jana Sena to allot the seat to Kandula Durgesh.

But Butchaiah Chowdary said that there was still time and the party would be finalizing the second list and he was confident that the party would consider his name for Rajamundry rural constituency. He also said that if TDP decides on his name Durgesh would cooperate and work for him and if it is given to him he would work for the victory of Durgesh since the main aim is to throw this government out of power.

However, party sources say that party chief Chandrababu Naidu is of the view that Butchaiah Chowdary was a contemporary of NTR in the party and has been representing the seat all these years and hence he cannot disappoint him.

He is said to have told Pawan the same and a final decision would soon be taken. Naidu and Pawan would be calling these two leaders in next two days and will discuss the issue and settle it, they said.

TDP has four MLAs in the comibined East Godavari district. Among them, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Peddapuram) and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao (Mandapeta) were selected for the same seats by the party high command. Rajahmundry City sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani has been replaced by her husband Adireddy Vasu.