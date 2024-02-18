Rajamahendravaram: JSP lambasts YSRCP for adopting 'dictatorial' policies

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : President of the East Godavari district unit of Jana Sena Party Kandula Durgesh is sure of contesting the ensuing Assembly polls from the Rajahmundry Rural constituency.

According to Durgesh, party chief Pawan Kalyan has told him that he would be candidate for the constituency. However, a final announcement will be made after both the parties arrive at an understanding on seat sharing for the coming polls.

The ticket aspirants of both the TDP and JSP are waiting for the final announcement of candidates. “It is not proper for anyone from both the parties at this stage to claim that he or she has been declared as the candidate,” Durgesh says.

The JSP leader further says, “There are aspirants but one has to wait for final announcement as this time the TDP and JSP have formed into an alliance to fight the polls. BJP may also join the alliance.”

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, Durgesh pointed out that since he became an MLC in 2007, he has been associated with Rajahmundry Rural constituency. He said that he has developed the constituency and he got more than 43,000 votes in the last election.

He said that he has good relations with everyone in the constituency irrespective of caste and religion. Party chief Pawan is aware of the situation in the constituency. He criticised the procedure being adopted by the ruling YSRCP which has been ordering closure of shops and declaring holiday to schools whenever Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses a public meeting at a place.

Cutting even big trees arbitrarily and harming the environment is also being done ahead of the CM’s meetings, Durgesh lambasted the YSRCP leaders.

But when opposition seeks permission for meetings, the administration has been refusing permission. Why the same provisions and rules are not applied to YSRCP, he asked.

Recently, the refusal to permit the landing of the helicopter of Pawan Kalyan in Bhimavaram smacks of dictatorship of the current regime.

Durgesh claimed that all sections of people are suffering under the YSRCP rule. He criticised that the inauguration ceremonies and foundation stones are being taken up with people who do not have official positions, ignoring the protocol of the opposition MLAs.

Regrettably, the authorities are not acting properly in such matters. It is regrettable that the ‘Rajdhani Files’ movie, which showed farmers' problems on screen, was blocked. He questioned why the government had objections when the censor board had nothing. It is atrocious that the officers are working as dictated by YSRCP and not on behalf of the government, or people.

Jana Sena Party leaders Atthi Satyanarayana, Y Srinivas, Cherukuri Venkata Rama Rao, Ratnam Ayyappa, Narayana Goud, and Pantam Ganapathi participated.