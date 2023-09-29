Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh postpones resumption of Yuva Galam padayatra

Rajamahendravaram : Uncertainty looms over Yuva Galam padayatra by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh as the yatra is unlikely to resume on Friday, September 29, as announced by him in a videoconference with party leaders from Delhi on September 24. During the virtual meet, Lokesh had said he would Yuva Galam padayatra from the same place in another week.

Accordingly, preparations were made for the resumption of the padayatra from Podalada of Konaseema district. The TDP leaders also said that they had submitted applications to the police department seeking permissions. However, according to the latest information received, the Yuva Galam Padayatra is not resuming as announced.

This decision was taken in the context of crucial arguments on the quash petition in the skill development case in Supreme Court on October 3.

The TDP has officially announced that it is postponing the padayatra that was supposed to start on Friday. Lokesh agreed to the TDP senior leaders’ request to postpone the resumption of the padayatra in view of the important court proceedings. The leaders said that after discussions date for resumption of Yuva Galam will be announced again.

Former ministers Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that the government which arrested N Chandrababu Naidu illegally in the skill development case is bringing up many false cases to the fore one after the other.

Speaking to the Hans India, Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that it seems that the government’s intention is to keep Chandrababu in detention for a long time by delaying the judicial process even though there is no evidence in the cases. At this time, TDP leaders are of the view that Lokesh must be available to lawyers in Delhi and make necessary consultations.

Lokesh agreed to their advice as he felt that it would be difficult to oversee necessary arrangements for legal proceedings if he is in thick of padayatra.

Sources also said TDP leaders believe that the government is all set to arrest Lokesh as well. It is felt that the absence of both Chandrababu and Lokesh at the same time is not good for the party. But party sources at Lokesh’s camp residence in Rajahmundry say that the padayatra will not stop even Lokesh is arrested and his wife Nara Brahmani is ready to take the march forward.

It is said that her public image as NTR’s granddaughter and daughter-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu will earn sympathy among people, especially the youth and women will be attracted by her leadership.