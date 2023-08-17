Rajamahendravaram: People urged to preserve historical treasures

Rajamahendravaram: Former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Aruna Kumar urged people to preserve historical wealth. He said that he will work hard to protect the heritage of Rajamahendravaram.

He attended as the chief guest in coronation millennium commemoration meeting of King Raja Raja Narendra at Book Bank here on Wednesday.

Sannidhanam Narasimha Sharma, the administrator of the Brown Mandir presided over the meeting. He presented the ‘Golden Rajamudra’ (The Royal Seal) image printed on the occasion of the coronation of King Raja Raja Narendra between 1206 and 1208 years to Aruna Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna Kumar said that it is remarkable that the golden royal seal printed by King Raja Narendra is still standing in this ancient city full of historical features.

Sannidhanam Shastri, co-administrator of the Brown Mandir said the royal seal is still preserved in the Rallabandi Subbarao Archaeological Museum in Rajamahendravaram.

He said that a silver Nashyam powder box of literary scholar Chellapilla Venkata Sastri was kept in the Archives centre in the Rajamahendravaram Town Hall earlier.

But it disappeared a few years ago. Shastri said that in these circumstances, there is concern about the security of this golden royal seal.

Ashok Kumar Jain, a prominent businessman in the city, said that the royal seal of Raja Raja Narendra should be displayed in famous places like ‘State Museum.’ Nakka Sri Nagesh, Ch Bhaskara Shastri and others participated in the programme.