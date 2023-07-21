Rajamahendravaram: Police staff gets training in cybercrime investigation

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): SR Rajasekhar Raju, Additional SP (Admin), East Godavari district conducted a 3-day basic training course on cybercrime investigation at the District Police Training Centre on the orders of Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar.

As many as 160 policemen have been divided into three batches and trained in the cyber basic training course to have knowledgeable personnel about cybercrimes and the method of investigating them in all the police stations of the district.

In this three-day cyber basic training, he briefed the staff on loan app frauds, frauds on social media, OTP frauds, call data analysis, and how to help the victims of cyber frauds who approach the police stations.

DSP East Zone, CI Prakash Nagar, CI Kadiyam, SI Tallapudi, and District Cyber Team SI Abdul Razak, PCs Suresh, Ravikumar, and Durgaprasad took the classes.

After the training, the DIG reviewed the cyber basic training through a zoom video conference with the trainees.

Speaking on the occasion, District SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that only when police personnel are fully aware of cyber frauds and cyber security, people can be protected from cybercrime and fraudsters. Victims of cyber fraud should boldly go to the nearest police station and file a complaint, he advised.