Rajamahendravaram: Space tourism will be a reality soon, says SDSC Dy Director Raghuram

Rajamahendravaram : Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Deputy Director TS Raghuram said that space tourism is going to be available soon and ISRO is conducting research and experiments accordingly. He said that there is immense wealth in the timeless space that does not belong to anyone.

Speaking at a meeting held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram on the occasion of World Space Week celebrations, here on Friday, he said the process of taking space science to homes has been undertaken in the context of Atma Nirbar Bharat and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that this process has started since 2016 and awareness programmes are being conducted now at the district and mandal levels as well. At present, the business of $9 billion is going on with government and private partnerships, and it is estimated that it will increase 70 times by 2047.

Shar LSSF General Manager N Vijayakumar also spoke. Students of Future Kids School performed a classical dance to the song ‘Vedamlaa Ghoshinche Godavari.’

On the occasion of World Space Week, the Municipal Corporation, Private Colleges Association, Private Schools Managements Association and The Rajahmundry Press Club organised an exhibition detailing ISRO’s activities and rocket models. It was inaugurated by Prof K Padma Raju, Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU). Later, he said that due to ISRO’s experiments, India’s fame is spreading all over the world. With the success of Chandrayaan, the whole world is looking towards India. He said that unexpected changes are coming in the education system as well and he wants to increase creativity among the students.

The V-C unveiled the brochure created by ISRO for awareness of space science. Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar suggested that students should increase awareness about space science. In today’s times, facilities and opportunities are available to know about everything. He called upon the students to make good use of them.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre Head (Budget) Leela Naga Srinivas, Rajamahendri Women’s College Chairman TK Visweswara Reddy, Deputy Education Officer Narayana, Director of Aditya Educational Institutions SP Gangireddy, Press Club Honorary president Mandela Srirammurthy, President K Pardha Saradhi and others were present.Students watched the demonstration on rockets organised by ISRO with great interest.