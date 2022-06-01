Rally conducted to mark 'World No Tobacco Day'

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to spread awareness about the adverse effects caused by the use of tobacco and its harmful impact on health, a rally was organised by GITAM Dental College and Hospital here on Tuesday to mark the 'World No Tobacco Day.'

Holding placards and posters that read 'quit tobacco,' 'you are a fool if you think smoking is cool,' 'cancer signs and symptoms', the students along with NSS volunteers joined hands to bring awareness on the health hazards related to tobacco use.

Flagging off the awareness rally near RK beach, GITAM Dental College and Hospital Vice Principal Ravishankar highlighted the theme 'protect the environment' of the day that focused on the deadly impact of tobacco on the environment. As per WHO, he said, tobacco kills over 8 million people a year and destroys the environment. The Vice Principal also pointed out how tobacco harms human health through cultivation, production, distribution, consumption and post-consumer waste and how it has become a threat to the environment. Around 300 dental students, doctors participated in the awareness rally.