Ramesh predicts big victory for NDA in AP

Anakapalli: After witnessing a five-year-long anarchic rule and most corrupt State government, voters have flooded polling booths like Tsunami to elect the alliance government in AP and teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP, said NDA candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency C M Ramesh.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Ramesh cautioned to agents to be on the alert on June 4, the counting day, as the YSRCP is planning to interrupt the counting process.

He said that once the NDA forms the government at the Centre, it would give top priority to the development of Anakapalli. He assured that Anakapalli would be developed as one of the best Parliamentary constituencies in the country. Attracting new industries and providing job opportunities to the youth would be some of the main focus areas in the coming days, Ramesh assured. Expressing confidence that it would be a clean sweep for the alliance parties in Andhra Pradesh, he stated that the voters came forward to extend their support to the alliance like Tsunami.

Speaking about some exit polls which were in favour of YSRCP, the MP candidate said, “It would cost Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore to conduct a survey in 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Who has funded these agencies needs to be exposed. Except the agencies that lack credibility, rest have predicted the victory of the alliance parties in their survey,” he pointed out.

Ramesh exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win over 400 seats and form the government again at the Centre. It is going to be a clean sweep for the alliance parties in the State which was predicted on the polling day itself, Ramesh reiterated.

Alleging rampant corruption among the ruling party leaders in AP, he said those who indulged in graft will not be spared by the NDA government.