Replacement of Adala in Nellore Rural creates flutter

Nellore : The proposal by YSRCP high command to appoint Anam Vijayakumar Reddy as party in-charge for Nellore Rural constituency replacing current in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has created flutter in the district politics.

According to the confidential sources, party high command may ask Adala Prabhakar Reddy to contest from Nellore Lok Sabha seat instead of Nellore Rural Assembly seat in the ensuing elections and Anam Vijayakumar Reddy from Nellore Assembly seat.

This speculation gained momentum as Adala did not deny when asked if he was going to contest in Nellore LS seat. It may be mentioned here that the YSRCP high command had almost finalised his candidature for Nellore MP seat in 2024 elections.

“I have no objection to contest either from Nellore MP seat or Nellore Rural constituency. The decision will be left to party high command," he said.

It may recalled that Adala Prabhakara Reddy contested for Nellore MP seat on TDP ticket and was defeated by YSRCP nominee Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy with a margin of 1,34,478 votes in 2014 elections.

Later, in 2019 elections Prabhakar Reddy joined YSRCP and contested on the same party ticket from Nellore MP seat defeating TDP nominee Beeda Masthan Rao with the majority of 1,48 571 votes.

However, after Nellore sitting MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy quit the party, as part of damage control measures YSRCP made Prabhakar Reddy as in-charge for Nellore Assembly seat and finalised his candidature.

In an unexpected political developments after reluctance of Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy to be in the fray, YSRCP asked him to contest from Nellore Lok Sabha seat instead of Nellore Assembly seat. He turned down the proposal. He said he will give clarity in two days.

Meanwhile, two days ago Anam Vijayakumar Reddy rushed to Tadepalli after he received an urgent phone call from CMO as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked him to contest from Nellore Rural Assembly seat.