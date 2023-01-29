Representatives of Oberoi Group visit Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to allot 40 acres of land to Oberoi Group of Companies at Annavaram panchayat of Bheemunipatnam mandal on a lease-cum-rental basis. The land belongs to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Oberoi Group CEO Vikram Oberoi, president corporate affairs Rajaraman Shankar and chief financial officer Kallol Kundu visited the location here on Sunday.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna briefed the importance of Visakhapatnam in terms of tourism and various government projects to them. He explained the details of the upcoming global summits to be held in Visakhapatnam through a powerpoint presentation.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department officials, Bheemili RDO Bhaskar Reddy, tahsildar and other tourism and revenue officials participated in the programme.