Visakhapatnam: Rescue operation continues at Ramajogipeta where a three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.



The incident claimed three lives and injured five persons.



Meanwhile, the injured persons, including K Siva Sankar, S Rama Rao, S Kalyani, S Krishna, S Roja Rani have been getting treated at King George Hospital.



Teams from NDRF, revenue and fire are taking up rescue operation under the supervision of DCP Garud Sumit Sunil.



Till now, three bodies have been recovered from the debris.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed the District Collector A Mallikarjuna to ensure that the victims get quality treatment.