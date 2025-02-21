Research trends in therapeutic applications highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the growing concern of multidrug-resistant (MDR), P Sriyutha Murthy, scientist at BARC Facilities (Kalpakkam) Water and Steam Chemistry Division, explained the excessive and prolonged use of antibiotics over the past three decades that has led to the rise of the resistome, a collection of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms, posing significant challenges to modern medicine.

Delivering a talk on ‘the paradigm of antibiotic resistance in microbes: advances in nanotechnology-based approaches for treating antimicrobial resistant infections’ at a national conference that focused on research trends in therapeutic applications of bioactive compounds here on Thursday, Dr Murthy elaborated about recent advancements in nanotechnology, particularly the development of in-vivo applications of metal nanoparticles encapsulated with polymers.

Organised by GITAM in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, the conference saw insightful addresses delivered by scientists from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on various topics.

KC Barick, scientist at BARC Trombay (Mumbai) Chemistry Division spoke about development of surface functionalised nanostructured materials for cancer theranostics. He explained that cancer theranostics combine diagnostic and therapeutic modalities for more precise, flexible, and non-invasive treatment of cancer. He emphasised that nanostructure materials have revolutionised cancer treatment due to their unique physicochemical properties and remarkable theranostic abilities. Dr. Barick highlighted that the diagnostic and therapeutic efficacy of nanoparticles depends on their design and surface functionalisation.

Conference convener Dr G Ravikumar stated that the event served as a platform for researchers, academicians, and students to exchange knowledge on emerging technologies and their applications in medicine and healthcare.