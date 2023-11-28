  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

RINL bags prestigious EEPC star performer awards

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt and director (Commercial) D K Mohanty with other senior officials with the star performer awards
x

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt and director (Commercial) D K Mohanty with other senior officials with the star performer awards

Highlights

The awards are given to organisation excelling in international trade and successful export performance

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) received prestigious star performer awards in the category of large enterprise in export of basic iron and steel for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The awards were presented at a function organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India held recently in New Delhi.

During an interaction with the international trade division (exports division) officials, head of the marketing department and other senior officials of marketing held at RINL on Monday, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, director (Commercial) DK Mohanty appreciated sustained initiatives taken by the international trade division (exports division) of the company that aimed at improving its presence in the international market.

The star performer awards are presented to the organisation excelling in international trade and successful export performance. It may be recalled that RINL exported products worth Rs.1,623 crore in the FY 2019-2020 and Rs.3,941 crores in the FY 2020-2021.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X