Live
- Vijayawada: Centre’s policies blamed for crisis in agri sector
- YouTube offers Playables to its premium subscribers; How to access
- Why TTD funds being diverted to Tirupati devpt, asks Dinakar
- Low pressure forms in Andaman, AP to receive rains for two days
- Vijayawada: Self-reliance in defence key to security
- CM launches state-level mega sports event ‘Adudam Andhra’
- VP calls Gandhiji a 'Mahapurush', Modi as 'Yugpurush' of last and present centuries
- Name the schemes stopped midway, Sajjala dares Oppn
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Nov 28
- AP youth invited to take part in India skills competition
Just In
RINL bags prestigious EEPC star performer awards
The awards are given to organisation excelling in international trade and successful export performance
Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) received prestigious star performer awards in the category of large enterprise in export of basic iron and steel for the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21.
The awards were presented at a function organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India held recently in New Delhi.
During an interaction with the international trade division (exports division) officials, head of the marketing department and other senior officials of marketing held at RINL on Monday, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, director (Commercial) DK Mohanty appreciated sustained initiatives taken by the international trade division (exports division) of the company that aimed at improving its presence in the international market.
The star performer awards are presented to the organisation excelling in international trade and successful export performance. It may be recalled that RINL exported products worth Rs.1,623 crore in the FY 2019-2020 and Rs.3,941 crores in the FY 2020-2021.