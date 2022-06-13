RINL launches massive plantation drive at Ukkunagaram

Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD Atul Bhatt launches a mass tree plantation drive on the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Ukkunagaram township in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

It was held near Visakha Vimala Vidyalaya, Nehru Marg in Ukkunagaram township. Lauding the efforts of the Agro Forestry wing of town administration department for maintaining Ukkunagaram township under sustainable greenery, Atul Bhatt said such environs aid in providing the employees and residents a clean and healthy lifestyle.

"Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is the only organisation wherein most area is covered under green belt/thick forest/ oxygen pockets in township areas thereby making it a biggest carbon sink among the steel plants," he noticed.

As a part of the green cover, RINL has planted more than 54 lakh saplings. Keeping the floral diversity in view, over 1,000 saplings of different species such as jackfruit, jamun, tabebuia, spathodea and teak were planted in the region.

D K Mohanty, Director (Commercial) RINL and Director (Personnel) additional charge, AK Saxena, Director (Operations), AM Haneef, CISF Commandant, CGM (Town administration, Law and Contracts), senior officers of RINL and residents of Ukkunagaram township and members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, Ukkunagaram joined the plantation drive.