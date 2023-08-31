Road & beautification works to be launched at Anakapalli soon

Anakapalli: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath informed that road and beautification works in Anakapalli district will begin soon and will be completed by Dasara.

Addressing a media conference at the party office in Anakapalli on Wednesday, he said the State government has sanctioned around Rs 16 crore for beautification of main roads in the town, which is the core area of Anakapalli district. He informed that roads in Anakapalli town will be made more beautiful with the funds received.

Four roads from Sunkarametta junction to Sharada River Bridge in the town, from Nehru Chowk junction to Gundala junction, from Ring Road to Under Bridge and from railway station to Kotanu street will be developed, the Minister informed.

The IT Minister said the four-km long main road leading to Suryanarayana Swamy temple is being developed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Erra Cheruvu in Kothuru is being developed with the help of a leading pharmaceutical company at a cost of Rs 3 crore, he added. Amarnath mentioned that a park walking track would also be developed in the area. Further, Minister Amarnath informed that central lighting will be installed on various roads of Anakapalli town to bring special recognition to the city.

YSRCP leaders B Prasad, D Dilip Kumar, Janakirama Raju and activists participated in the meeting.