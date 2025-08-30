  • Menu
RTC bus gutted due to short circuit

RTC bus gutted due to short circuit
Visakhapatnam: Firebroke out suddenly in an APSRTC bus at Akkayyapalem highway while going from Kurmannapalem to Vizianagaram on Friday.

Police suspect short circuit caused the accident.

The alert driver halted the vehicle and raised an alarm sensing danger. Both driver and conductor ensured that the passengers deboarded the bus in time. Later, the bus was gutted completely.

There were about 120 passengers in the bus during the time of incident.

Meanwhile, immediately after knowing the bus fire accident, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reached the spot and enquired about the causes of the incident.

