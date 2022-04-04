RTO stands first in Vizag state in earning revenue

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district stands first in the state in earning revenue in the transport department. The Road Transport Office (RTO) Visakhapatnam region was able to achieve the highest revenue target of Rs 425.08 crore against the target revenue of Rs 641. 28 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The revenue is Rs 56.23 crore higher than the last year's annual revenue of Rs 368.87 crore and registers a growth rate of 15.24 percent. The main sources of its revenue include lifetime, quarterly tax, registration fee and compounding fines. The RTO generated revenue of Rs 90.32 crore through quarterly tax, Rs.288.36 crore through life tax, Rs 13.68 crore through vehicle checks, Rs 25.42 crore through fees and Rs 7.30 crore through consumer charges in the fiscal year. A total of Rs 425.08 crore was generated in Visakhapatnam alone.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said the target was achieved by organising special drives on non-payment of vehicle tax, overload and other violations. The target was achieved with the help of the supervision of RTOs and dedication of the Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI), the DTC added.