Safety audit team inspects Vizag station

Visakhapatnam: A special safety audit team led by Principal Chief Safety Officer PC Sahu was conducted at the station here on Thursday.

Headed by Principal Chief Safety Officer, Bhubahesnwar, the team checked safety aspects at the station.

Zonal and inter zonal safety audits were conducted regularly by a multidisciplinary team of railway officers to ensure implementation of the rules and guidelines for safe operation of trains.

The safety audit team inspected Visakhapatnam station yard, running room, crew lobby, points and crossings, RRI office, etc. ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo accompanied the team that comprised Biswajit Moitra, principal chief mechanical engineer, BK Das Chief Track Engineer, Mohnish Brahm senior divisional safety officer, Diptanshu Sharma, senior divisional signal and telecom engineer, senior divisional engineer ( Headquarters) SK Sarangi and other officials.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy interacted with the safety team and discussed various issues. The DRM said that such periodical inspections serve as an important tool to evaluate safety performance and identify system failures if any along with general shortcomings.