Saurabh Prasad takes charge as DRM

Visakhapatnam: Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division here on Friday.

Present DRM Anup Satpathy has been transferred on promotion. Saurabh has extensive train operations and maintenance as well as project experience on Central Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway and Konkan Railway.

Prior to joining as the DRM of Waltair, he was working as Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Central Railway.

Saurabh Prasad was awarded gold medal in the advanced management programme held at NAIR, INSEAD Singapore and ICLIF/ Malaysia; and conferred national award for outstanding service by the Ministry of Railways.