Live
- ‘Nithiin32’ first look to be out tomorrow
- ‘Milky beauty’ song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ gives pleasant feel
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashes check the rates on July 22
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on July 22, 2023
- Bhubaneswar gets professional chess training academy
- 25 lakh people get GHMC’s SMS
- 102 students awarded BS-MS dual degree at IISER 3rd convocation
- TSF transforming lives of youths through vehicle training programme
- Race hots up for Wardhannapet ticket
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
Saurabh Prasad takes charge as DRM
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as Divisional Railway...
Visakhapatnam: Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division here on Friday.
Present DRM Anup Satpathy has been transferred on promotion. Saurabh has extensive train operations and maintenance as well as project experience on Central Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway and Konkan Railway.
Prior to joining as the DRM of Waltair, he was working as Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Central Railway.
Saurabh Prasad was awarded gold medal in the advanced management programme held at NAIR, INSEAD Singapore and ICLIF/ Malaysia; and conferred national award for outstanding service by the Ministry of Railways.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS