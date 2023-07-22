  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Saurabh Prasad takes charge as DRM

New DRM Saurabh Prasad taking charge from Anup Satpathy in Visakhapatnam on Friday
x

New DRM Saurabh Prasad taking charge from Anup Satpathy in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as Divisional Railway...

Visakhapatnam: Saurabh Prasad, an officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, assumed charge as Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division here on Friday.

Present DRM Anup Satpathy has been transferred on promotion. Saurabh has extensive train operations and maintenance as well as project experience on Central Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway and Konkan Railway.

Prior to joining as the DRM of Waltair, he was working as Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Central Railway.

Saurabh Prasad was awarded gold medal in the advanced management programme held at NAIR, INSEAD Singapore and ICLIF/ Malaysia; and conferred national award for outstanding service by the Ministry of Railways.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad