Security beefed up in Vizag for MILAN-'22

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to participate in the Indian Navy's largest multilateral exercise MILAN -2022, Keeping the CM's visit and movement of VVIPs and VIPs in view, security is beefed up in the city as district authority is leaving no stone unturned to make the international event a grand affair.

As a part of it, district collector A Mallikarjuna, Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha along with the Navy officials conducted an advance security liaison here on Friday.

Later, they took stock of the arrangements made in airport, INS Dega, dockyard and beach road and discussed various security aspects.

At RK Beach, the collector inspected the main stage and interacted with the Naval personnel and police about the arrangements made for the MILAN.

Earlier, as a part of the security plans for MILAN, police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha held a meeting with officials from various departments. Among others, DCP-1 Gowthami Sali, Traffic ADCP Ch Adinarayana and senior police officials were present.