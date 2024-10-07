Seed balls dispersal at Thotlakonda to add to green cover

Visakhapatnam: In a step to increase greenery and contribute to the restoration of the ecosystem, a seed ball dispersal programme was held at Thotlakonda Hill on Sunday.

Organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of CREDAI as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the event, held in partnership with Vizag Runners, saw enthusiastic participation of the members driven by a shared commitment towards environmental conservation.

Seed balls containing a variety of native plant species were prepared and scattered across the area to increase the green cover.

Speaking about the initiative, CREDAI members remarked, “The initiative is not just about planting trees but is also about fostering a culture of sustainability in our community. By using seed balls, we are making it easier for plants to take root and flourish, contributing to the environment conservation.” Participants actively engaged in the dispersal, scattering seed balls across designated areas of Thotlakonda Hill, a hereditary site renowned for its rich biodiversity.

District Forest Officer Shanthi Swaroop commended CREDAI for its initiative. He stressed the importance of collective action in creating a greener city and urged collaboration between civic bodies, environmental groups, and citizens to transform the region into a sustainable, eco-friendly urban area for future generations.