SIMBEX-22 to enhance maritime cooperation

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is hosting the 29th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) in Visakhapatnam. SIMBEX-2022 which continues till October 30 is being conducted in two phases – harbour phase in Visakhapatnam followed by the Sea Phase in Bay of Bengal from 28 to 30 October. Two ships from the Republic of Singapore Navy, RSS Stalwart (a Formidable Class Frigate) and RSS Vigilance (a Victory Class Corvette) arrived in Visakhapatnam for participation in the exercise.

Rear Admiral Sean Wat Jianwen, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy called on Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and held meetings to discuss issues of common concern.

The harbour phase witnessed professional and sporting interactions between the two navies including cross deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and planning meetings. The sea phase involves advanced surface, anti-air warfare and anti-submarine warfare exercises, including weapon firings in the Bay of Bengal. Began in 1994, SIMBEX series of exercises were initially known as Exercise Lion King.

The scope and complexity of the exercise rose substantially over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations. The exercise exemplifies the high-level of cooperation between India and Singapore in the maritime domain. Also, it highlights the commitment and contribution of the two nations towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.