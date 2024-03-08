Simhachalam to be developed with a number of facilities

Visakhapatnam: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation project works virtually on Thursday through a video conference from Srinagar.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, former MLC PVN Madhav, Endowments Commissioner Sri Rama Satyanarayana, Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman A Varaprasad Reddy participated in the programme held at Simhachalam temple.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Srinivasa Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for developing Simhachalam temple.

He said that the efforts for the development of temples across the country are commendable. He wished that the glory of the temple should spread across the country.

Former MLC PVN Madhav said the PRASAD scheme will help in strengthening spirituality among the people. As part of the PRASAD scheme, the Ministry of Tourism sanctioned Rs 53.04 crore to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

Initially, a proposal was sent by Simhachalam officials to the tune of Rs 69 crore to the Union government. As part of the project, a number of amenities would be provided for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Infrastructure will be improved at uphills, pilgrimage facilitation halls at old choultry, basic amenities building at the new ghat road entrance. This apart, bus shelters, food courts, vendor shops, parking space at the new ghat road entrance would be facilitated. Beside, drinking water points/water ATMs, amenities block will be built at foothill and one at the mid-way of steps (metlamargam).

The scheme covers construction of queue-complex (g+1) building, multipurpose hall, multi-level shopping complex, tourist information centre along with food court, construction of an amphi-theatre with 500 seating capacity by improving infrastructure facilities uphill. Also, a cold storage room for storing vegetables and perishable commodities, kitchen supplies – rice and dal cauldron, rice and dal dispensing system, etc, will be facilitated.

For the purpose of transportation, six electric minivans with a capacity of 14 will be allocated.

The project also aims at enhancing security of the devotees as well as the shrine by setting up a baggage screening system, security system, digital interventions, and a multimedia centre at the temple premises.

Similarly, as part of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, work will be carried out with central government funds of Rs 30 crore for the creation of additional facilities in Borra Caves. The main entrance, parking and toilet blocks of Borra Caves will be developed under the project. Pilgrim waiting halls, development of the cave path and food plazas will be set up at the caves.

President of Tour and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh K Vijay Mohan, trust board members, temple officials were present.