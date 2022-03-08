SLINEX commences in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The opening ceremony of the ninth edition of Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX) began in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The four-day-long exercise aims to improve interoperability between the two navies.

Sri Lanka is being represented by SLNS Sayurala (an advanced offshore patrol vessel) and the Indian Navy is being represented by INS Jyoti (tanker), Kirch (guided missile corvette), Dornier (maritime patrol aircraft) and the advanced light helicopter.

SLINEX aims to enhance interoperability, improve mutual understanding and exchange best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations between both navies.

The two-day harbour phase comprises professional, cultural, sporting and social exchanges and concludes on Tuesday, while exercises during sea phase includes surface and anti-air weapon firing exercises, seamanship evolutions, aviation operations such as cross deck flying, advanced tactical manoeuvres and special forces operations at sea. They further enhance the high degree of interoperability already existing between the two navies.

The sea phase will be conducted in the Bay of Bengal from March 9 to 10.

SLINEX exemplifies the deep maritime engagement between India and Sri Lanka and has grown in scope over the years to strengthen mutual cooperation, in consonance with India's policy of 'neighbourhood first' and Prime Minister's vision of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)'.