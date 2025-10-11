Special campaign 5.0 aims to dispose e-waste, de-clutter workplaces

Visakhapatnam: As part of the government’s Swachh Bharath Abhiyan, the Department of Defence (DoD) commenced ‘Special Campaign 5.0’.

This year’s specific theme is with the focus on ‘disposal of e-waste’, the campaign will continue till October end.

The activities will focus on disposing of obsolete IT equipment, electronic gadgets and generating wealth from them.

During the preparatory phase of the special campaign 5.0 on Swachhata, the department identified pendencies across various parameters viz. MP references, public grievances, inter-ministerial consultations, parliamentary assurances and State government references, among others.

The locations/offices identified for carrying out the Swachhata Abhiyan have been spread pan-India.

These locations include various organisations, offices such as Controller General of Defence Accounts, Border Roads Organisation, Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Directorate General of National Cadet Corps, Indian Coast Guard, Sainik Schools Society, Canteen Stores Department, the Cantonments along with the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, among others.

The objective is to ensure a cleaner and de-cluttered workplace aims to enhance productivity.