Special trains between Visakhapatnam & Santragachi

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Santragachi (08502/01) and (08506/05) for four trips in each direction.

The Visakhapatnam- Santragachi special (08502) will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays and Fridays i.e. on June 19th, 21st, 26th and 28th at 11.45 pm and reach Santragachi at 3.25 pm the next day. In return direction, Santragachi- Visakhapatnam special (08501) will leave Santragachi on Thursdays and Saturdays i.e. on June 20th, 22nd, 27th and 29th at 5 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8.30 am.

These pair of trains will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur between Visakhapatnam and Santagachi.

Visakhapatnam-Santragachi special (08506) will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays and Saturdays i.e. on June 17th, 22nd, 24th and 29th at 11.45 pm which will reach Santragachi at 3.25 pm the next day.

In return, Santragachi-Visakhapatnam special (08505) will leave Santragachi on Tuesdays and Sundays i.e. on June 18th, 23rd, 25th and 30th at 5 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8.30 am.

These pair of trains will stop at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur between Visakhapatnam and Santagachi. Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services.