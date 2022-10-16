Special trains to run between Secunderabad, Cuttack

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush, the Railways decided to run special trains between Secunderabad-Cuttack (07479/80) for one trip. Secunderabad-Cuttack special train (07479) will leave Secunderabad on Monday at 8.25 pm. which will reach Duvvada at 9.15 am next day and depart at 9.17 am. The train will reach Cuttack at 5.35 pm the same day. In return, Cuttack-Secunderabad special train (07480) will leave Cuttack on October 18 at 10.30 pm and reach Duvvada the next day at 6.05 am. It departs at 6.07 am and reaches Secunderabad at 6.50 pm.

The train halts at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar between Secunderabad-Cuttack railway stations.