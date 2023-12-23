Live
- YS Jagan inaugurates Century Ply unit in Gopavaram of Badvel
- L-G recommends CBI inquiry in non-standard drugs procured, supplied in Delhi hospitals
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
Just In
Srikakulam: ‘Arthur’ students bag first rank
Highlights
Students of ‘Arthur’ school at Ranastalam achieved first place at district level competitions held by Jana Vignana Vedika
Srikakulam : Students of ‘Arthur’ school at Ranastalam achieved first place at district level competitions held by Jana Vignana Vedika. The competitions were conducted to inculcate scientific thinking among students. ‘Arthur’ school students R Mohan Manoj, K Deepika and R Sravan got first place by securing 44 marks out of total 50 in these competitions. School director V Praveen, academic advisor V Ramana and principal G Aruna congratulated the students on school premises on Friday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS