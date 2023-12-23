  • Menu
Srikakulam: ‘Arthur’ students bag first rank

‘Arthur’ school director and others congratulate students who achieved first place in competitions organised by Jana Vignana Vedika, on Friday

Students of ‘Arthur’ school at Ranastalam achieved first place at district level competitions held by Jana Vignana Vedika

Srikakulam : Students of ‘Arthur’ school at Ranastalam achieved first place at district level competitions held by Jana Vignana Vedika. The competitions were conducted to inculcate scientific thinking among students. ‘Arthur’ school students R Mohan Manoj, K Deepika and R Sravan got first place by securing 44 marks out of total 50 in these competitions. School director V Praveen, academic advisor V Ramana and principal G Aruna congratulated the students on school premises on Friday.

