Srikakulam: ‘Arthur’ students bag first rank

Srikakulam : Students of ‘Arthur’ school at Ranastalam achieved first place at district level competitions held by Jana Vignana Vedika. The competitions were conducted to inculcate scientific thinking among students. ‘Arthur’ school students R Mohan Manoj, K Deepika and R Sravan got first place by securing 44 marks out of total 50 in these competitions. School director V Praveen, academic advisor V Ramana and principal G Aruna congratulated the students on school premises on Friday.