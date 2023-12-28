Srikakulam: Aurobindo extends aid to kin of fishermen

Srikakulam : As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) handed over financial aid to next of the kin the deceased fishermen at NGR Puram and Chintapalli villages in Ranastalam mandal on Wednesday.

Two fishermen died at Veeraval in Gujarat where they migrated in search of livelihood. On learning of the poor state of the family of the deceased fishermen, APF management representatives Nityananda Reddy and Sarath Chadra Reddy directed the APF local unit heads K Kamalakar Reddy and P Gopala Kirshna Reddy to help the families. Accordingly, they handed over Rs 3 lakh each to the families of fishermen.