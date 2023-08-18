Live
Srikakulam: Employees’ grievances day to be held today
Highlights
The government employees’ Grievance Day will be held at the conference hall of the Collectorate in Srikakulam city on Friday.
Srikakulam : The government employees’ Grievance Day will be held at the conference hall of the Collectorate in Srikakulam city on Friday. In a press release here on Thursday, district Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar informed that grievance day will be conducted on every third Friday in
the month to receive grievances from the employees and to resolve them at the earliest. The grievances of the employees will be received from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at the Collector’s office conference hall and the employees were appealed to register their grievances with proofs and facts. It is an opportunity to the government employees to explain their difficulties and get solve the same as per rules and regulations, the Collector added.
