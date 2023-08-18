  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Srikakulam: Employees’ grievances day to be held today

Srikakulam: Employees’ grievances day to be held today
x
Highlights

The government employees’ Grievance Day will be held at the conference hall of the Collectorate in Srikakulam city on Friday.

Srikakulam : The government employees’ Grievance Day will be held at the conference hall of the Collectorate in Srikakulam city on Friday. In a press release here on Thursday, district Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar informed that grievance day will be conducted on every third Friday in

the month to receive grievances from the employees and to resolve them at the earliest. The grievances of the employees will be received from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at the Collector’s office conference hall and the employees were appealed to register their grievances with proofs and facts. It is an opportunity to the government employees to explain their difficulties and get solve the same as per rules and regulations, the Collector added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X