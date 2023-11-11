Live
- Nayanthara looks back on Tamil film ‘Aaram’, calls it an ‘extra special film’
- Salman requests for ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers to not be disclosed
- Thiruchnoor Bramosthvam: Cultural feast at Pedda Sesha Vahanam
- Study finds 187 new genetic variants linked to prostate cancer
- ED begins probe into tender irregularities in Bengal Zoo Directorate
- Forest department rescues leopard trapped in Wire fence in HD Kote taluk
- As Patna's AQI reaches 'severe' zone, doctors caution people with morbidities
- 'If your air-ambulance hadn't come, my life would have taken off', Eknath Khadse to Eknath Shinde
- Gmail testing chat-like message box on new emails
- How you can shape your own future
Just In
Srikakulam: Linking of Vamsadhara-Bahuda in limbo
The TDP govt in 2018 proposed the river linking project to provide irrigation waters to lands in Itchaparuam Assembly constituency
Srikakulam : The proposal to link Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers in the district remained by the TDP government in 2018 to carry Vamsadhara surplus water to Bahuda river has remained a mirage. It is estimated that every year 200 tmf ft of water in Vamsadhara river goes waste into Bay of Bengal. On the other hand, there is hardly any water in Bahuda river as upper riparian state of Odisha draws the almost entire water available, violating all bilateral agreements. As a result, all the arable land in Itchapuram Assembly constituency have to depend on rains and local irrigation tanks. To overcome the problem, then state government proposed to carry water from Vamsadhara to Bahuda river by constructing a high level canal.
For the purpose, officials prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to carry water from Vamdadhara reservoir in Hiramandal to Bahuda river through high level canal via Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Mandasa, Sompeta, Kaviti and Kanchili mandals. Initially, project cost was estimated at Rs 6,400 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation and re-settlement package and construction of canal. The government approved the project and called for tenders and Karnataka-based BSR Constructions company got the works.
However, YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections and decided to ratify projects where 25 per cent work is not completed.
“This project was referred for ratification and the government has not allocated funds for it so far,” said Vamsadhara river water project superintendent engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao.