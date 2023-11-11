Srikakulam: Linking of Vamsadhara-Bahuda in limbo

Srikakulam : The proposal to link Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers in the district remained by the TDP government in 2018 to carry Vamsadhara surplus water to Bahuda river has remained a mirage. It is estimated that every year 200 tmf ft of water in Vamsadhara river goes waste into Bay of Bengal. On the other hand, there is hardly any water in Bahuda river as upper riparian state of Odisha draws the almost entire water available, violating all bilateral agreements. As a result, all the arable land in Itchapuram Assembly constituency have to depend on rains and local irrigation tanks. To overcome the problem, then state government proposed to carry water from Vamsadhara to Bahuda river by constructing a high level canal.

For the purpose, officials prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to carry water from Vamdadhara reservoir in Hiramandal to Bahuda river through high level canal via Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Mandasa, Sompeta, Kaviti and Kanchili mandals. Initially, project cost was estimated at Rs 6,400 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation and re-settlement package and construction of canal. The government approved the project and called for tenders and Karnataka-based BSR Constructions company got the works.

However, YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections and decided to ratify projects where 25 per cent work is not completed.

“This project was referred for ratification and the government has not allocated funds for it so far,” said Vamsadhara river water project superintendent engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao.