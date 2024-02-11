Live
- Tribute to ISRO: Thousands create largest online video album by holding abdominal plank in Bengaluru
- Impact of specialised training of teachers in STEM, arts and languages
- Robert Downey Jr recalls ‘Chances Are’ co-star Ryan O'Neal warning him to clean up his act
- Three, including CPI(ML) leader, shot at in Bihar's Siwan
- Tejaswin Shankar begins 2024 season with high jump win in Belgium
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in MP's Jhabua
- Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end
- How heart attack symptoms differ in men & women
- Karimnagar: BJP launches innovative outreach
- 1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free
Just In
Srikakulam: Rifts continue among TDP leaders in several seats
Rifts among TDP leaders continue to bother the party in several Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam district and this will be discussed in presence of the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.
Srikakulam : Rifts among TDP leaders continue to bother the party in several Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam district and this will be discussed in presence of the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.
He will launch election campaign (Sankaravam) in Srikakulam on Sunday. Lokesh will launch campaign in Itchapuram, Palasa and Tekkali Assembly constituencies on Sunday. As part of the campaign Lokesh will address at public meetings in Itchapuram, Palasa and Tekkali Assembly constituencies head quarters.
TDP leaders have made all arrangements for grand success of the election campaign.
On the occasion, rifts among TDP leaders in Srikakulam, Etcherla, Palakonda, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Rajam Assembly constituencies may be discussed in presence of Lokesh. As part of the election campaign Lokesh may raise kidney diseases issue, minimum support price (MSP) for cashew raw nuts in Palasa area and Mulapeta sea port land acquisition and compensation package in Tekkali segment.