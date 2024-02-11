Srikakulam: Rifts continue among TDP leaders in several seats

Srikakulam : Rifts among TDP leaders continue to bother the party in several Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam district and this will be discussed in presence of the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

He will launch election campaign (Sankaravam) in Srikakulam on Sunday. Lokesh will launch campaign in Itchapuram, Palasa and Tekkali Assembly constituencies on Sunday. As part of the campaign Lokesh will address at public meetings in Itchapuram, Palasa and Tekkali Assembly constituencies head quarters.

TDP leaders have made all arrangements for grand success of the election campaign.

On the occasion, rifts among TDP leaders in Srikakulam, Etcherla, Palakonda, Palasa, Pathapatnam, Rajam Assembly constituencies may be discussed in presence of Lokesh. As part of the election campaign Lokesh may raise kidney diseases issue, minimum support price (MSP) for cashew raw nuts in Palasa area and Mulapeta sea port land acquisition and compensation package in Tekkali segment.