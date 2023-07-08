SSS founder gets award for feeding poor for 1,000 days

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Swarnandhra Seva Samstha (SSS) founder G Rambabu has set a rare record by feeding the poor continuously for 1,000 days. On this occasion, East Godavari district SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy presented the Telugu Book of World Record award at a programme at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that it is only possible for a few people only to continue good programmes they started till the end. Swarnandhra Seva Samithi founder Rambabu has achieved such a rare success. It is a great thing to conduct poor feeding continuously for a thousand days, he added.

Rambabu said that this food donation programme was started on March 20, 2020. He said that during the first and second waves of Covid, food was distributed at quarantine camp set up by the government.