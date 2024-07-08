Subbareddy peps up YSRCP leaders

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy exhorted the leaders to bravely face the alleged atrocities of the alliance government against the party workers.

In a meeting held with party ZPTCs and MPPs at the party office here on Sunday, Subba Reddy said that leaders and activists should be available to the people and work continuously over people’s issues. He instructed the party workers to mount pressure on the NDA government to implement the promises made during the election campaign.

During the meeting, the MP sought views of the ZPTCs and MPPs on the YSRCP’s defeat in the 2024 polls. Former minister Gudivada Amarnath, MLCs K Ravibabu, Varudhu Kalyani, Araku MLA Regam Matyalingam, deputy regional coordinator Tippala Nagireddy, district president B Prasad, former MLAs Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh, A Adeep Raj and Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah were present.