Summer showers bring cheer to Vizagites

Visakhapatnam: The people of Visakhapatnam, who have been reeling under sweltering heat for the last couple of days, heaved a sigh of relief as rain accompanied by gale and lightning brought the mercury down on Saturday night.

The city was cloudy since morning and people experienced heavy sweating all the day due to rise in the humidity level.

However, by the night, clouds opened up bringing cheer to the Vizagites.

Parts of the city, including neighborhoods such as Seethammadhara, NAD, Gajuwaka and MVP Colony, plunged into darkness as a result of the strong winds.

A number of flexis and hoardings collapsed due to the heavy winds.

The sudden change in the weather is the result of the depression over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved north north eastwards with a speed of 12 km/hr and lay centre over Andaman Sea off south Myanmar coast about 550 km east northeast of Port Blair and 420 km south southeast of Yangon (Myanmar).

It is likely to continue to move north northeast wards towards Myanamar coast and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Myanmar coast, according to the IMD.

The trough from Odisha to North Interior Karnataka has become less marked. However, the cyclonic circulation embedded in that over south Odisha & neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with gusty winds, with speed reaching up to 40 to 50 km/hr is very likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam on April 4 and 5.